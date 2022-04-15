Bring home an Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba i4 robo vacuum for just $190 (Renewed)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the renewed iRobot Roomba i4 for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $270, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while also marking one of the first notable price cuts of the year and a new all-time low. Arriving with iRobot’s signature suction system, the Rooma i4 sports a pair of multi-surface rubber brushes for tackling everything from hardwood floors to carpets and more. On top of being able to handle pet hair and allergen buildup, support for the companion app lets you start cleaning with just a tap. Or you can summon up Alexa to begin a new sweeping session, too. Noted to work and look brand new, this is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

At $190, today’s lead deal is one of the best values out there for taking sweeping off the chore list. Especially considering you’re getting the iRobot quality for the price. But if you are looking to go with a more affordable alternative, the Anker eufy RoboVac 11S is worth a look at $160. This one comes in new condition for starters which may already be a big perk, but ditches the Wi-Fi functionality found on the featured Roomba. It’ll handle cleaning the floors much the same otherwise and for $30 less.

For another way to refresh your space after it is all tidied up to start spring, be sure to go have a look at Dyson’s Wi-Fi Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan. Currently on sale through the end of today, this Alexa-enabled unit has dropped down to $250 from its original $550 price tag in certified refurbished condition.

iRobot Roomba i4 features:

Experience a comprehensive clean with 10X the Power-Lifting Suction* and Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that pull in dirt, debris, and pet hair from wherever it hides, along with an Edge-Sweeping Brush to take care of the details. The i3 navigates and maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet.

