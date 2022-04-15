Dyson’s Wi-Fi Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan with Alexa drops to $250 today (Refurb, Orig. $550)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan for $249.99 in factory refurbishing condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $470 or more in new condition from Amazon, this one sells for $300 refurbished directly from Dyson and is now at the lowest price we can find with up to $220 in savings. This dual function unit is both an air purifier and a fan to keep you cool all summer. Its HEPA filter removes up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants all year round while the bladeless fan features ten air speed settings alongside a night-time mode, sleep timer, and more. The Wi-Fi enabled fan also connects with the Dyson app for smartphone control and real-time air quality reports alongside compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa. Ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a tower fan to stay cool once the weather really warms up, take a look at this 42-inch Dreo model. It’s not nearly as high-tech and relies on remote control, but it is also drastically less pricey at $80 shipped. It does, however, deliver six speed settings, an LED display, a bladeless design, and a 12-hour timer.

Alongside these ongoing deals on Dyson’s upright cordless vacuums starting from $252 shipped, you’ll also want to take a look at the wild new Zone ANC headphones. Dyson’s new headset is essentially a pair of over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation alongside a novel built-in personal air purifier. Go check out the design over in our launch coverage right here.

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link features:

Dual Functionality: Purifies all year, cools you as a fan in summer; HEPA filter automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander from your home; Now works with Amazon Alexa

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

Second layer in filter contains activated carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds like paint fumes, certified asthma and allergy friendly and awarded the quiet mark accreditation

