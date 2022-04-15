Dyson’s Wi-Fi Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan with Alexa drops to $250 today (Refurb, Orig. $550)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan for $249.99 in factory refurbishing condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $470 or more in new condition from Amazon, this one sells for $300 refurbished directly from Dyson and is now at the lowest price we can find with up to $220 in savings. This dual function unit is both an air purifier and a fan to keep you cool all summer. Its HEPA filter removes up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants all year round while the bladeless fan features ten air speed settings alongside a night-time mode, sleep timer, and more. The Wi-Fi enabled fan also connects with the Dyson app for smartphone control and real-time air quality reports alongside compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa. Ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. More details below.
If you’re just looking for a tower fan to stay cool once the weather really warms up, take a look at this 42-inch Dreo model. It’s not nearly as high-tech and relies on remote control, but it is also drastically less pricey at $80 shipped. It does, however, deliver six speed settings, an LED display, a bladeless design, and a 12-hour timer.
Alongside these ongoing deals on Dyson’s upright cordless vacuums starting from $252 shipped, you’ll also want to take a look at the wild new Zone ANC headphones. Dyson’s new headset is essentially a pair of over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation alongside a novel built-in personal air purifier. Go check out the design over in our launch coverage right here.
Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link features:
- Dual Functionality: Purifies all year, cools you as a fan in summer; HEPA filter automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander from your home; Now works with Amazon Alexa
- Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.
- Second layer in filter contains activated carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds like paint fumes, certified asthma and allergy friendly and awarded the quiet mark accreditation
