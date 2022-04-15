Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $66 Amazon discount to second-best price

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Android Tablet for $834 shipped. Normally fetching $900, this is only the second discount we’ve seen, is the first since launch promotions back in March, and $66 off the usual $900 price tag. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab just launched last month as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

If Samsung’s official Book Cover Keyboard case is a bit too out of your price range, going with the brand’s in-house Slim Keyboard Cover is certainly worth a look to elevate the experience. Delivering an integrated keyboard right into the folio design, there’s no trackpad like its more capable counterpart, but will still offer some extra protection on top of bringing a physical typing experience into the mix at $107.

More than just a smartphone and not quite a full-blown tablet, this morning also saw a notable price cut go live on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. This folding handset sports a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside and comes powered by a Snapdragon 888. Now down to one of the best prices yet, the $300 in savings go a long ways towards making the device a bit more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

