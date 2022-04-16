Woot takes $449 off Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro 512GB at 2022 low of $1,050 (Refurb), more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Apple’s latest- and previous-generation MacBook Pros on sale from $750 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,049.99. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,499, is on sale for $1,250 right now in new condition, and today’s deal marks a new 2022 low that we’ve tracked. As Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, you’ll find that this laptop is powered by the M1 chip, which delivers ample power while still being quite efficient. You’ll be able to edit 4K video with ease, do photo manipulation, and traditional workflows with ease on the M1. Plus, with 512GB of storage, there’s plenty of space to keep documents, photos, and more offline. Ships with a 90-day warranty and you can check out our hands-on review to learn more. Be sure to swing by Woot’s landing page to view additional deals then head below for more information.

We’d recommend picking up Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with just a fraction of your savings. It’s available for just $35 on Amazon and brings quite a few additional ports to your new laptop. You’ll find it packs both SD and microSD support, USB-A, 4K30 HDMI, and also USB-C charging passthrough.

Do you need a desktop computer or maybe just a machine at a lower cost? Well, Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini is on sale for $570 right now at Amazon. This ushers in a $129 discount from its normal $699 going rate and delivers the same processor as today’s lead deal.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

