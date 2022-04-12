At $249 off, Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB is down to a new low

To go alongside this morning’s desktop-class Apple machine discount, Amazon is now offering the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,249.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $249 in savings while beating our previous mention by $50 in order to mark a new 2022 low.

While it may not be the new M1 Pro machines that have been hogging the spotlight lately, the first Apple Silicon machines still deliver plenty of power and even more value for the price. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

If you’ll be converting to Apple’s latest from an older machine, investing some of your savings to pick up Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a good call. That’s especially true if USB-A is still prevalent in your everyday carry, as the M1 MacBook Pro’s I/O is focused around Thunderbolt ports. This hub then also delivers an HDMI output, SD card readers, and 100W USB-C power delivery in a fitting aluminum housing.

Those who would prefer to upgrade their workstation with a new M1 Mac can instead cash-in on the best price yet for the latest Mac mini. This Apple Silicon-powered device is now $129 off at Amazon and sitting at an all-time low of $570. You might not be getting as portable of a machine, but will still benefit from all of the same M1 power.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

