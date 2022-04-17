Apple Watch Series 7 falls to new Amazon all-time lows starting at $309 (Save $90)

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS for $309 shipped in green. Normally fetching $399, this is $20 below our previous mention and marking a new all-time low at $90 in savings. The rest of the aluminum models are now sitting at $70 off, alongside some higher-end stainless steel stylings and more. Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the brand’s latest wearable with a series of specs to back that up.

There’s all of the expected features that make it an ideal fitness companion, as well as new improvements this time around like a noticeably larger screen. You’ll also find new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models. Then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But if it’s an official accessory to pair with your new Apple Watch, we’re tracking a series of in-house bands on sale. Delivering rare price cuts across a selection of different styles and colorways, everything starts at $30 and is up for grabs right here.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

