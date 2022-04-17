Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with rotating 10-inch screen sees rare spring discount

Update: Now down to $1,066.63, saving you an additional $7 and marking a new all-time low.

Amazon now offers the Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Fitness Bike for $1,073.66 shipped. Marking only the third discount since launching last November, today’s offer is the lowest in over a month and a rare drop from the usual $1,200 going rate. As a recently-refreshed version of one of Echelon’s higher-end exercise bikes, the new and improved EX-5S-10 arrives with about as well-rounded of an experience as you’d expect. The bike itself sports a sleek design with 32 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance, frame-mounted dumbbell rack, and padded handlebars. On the smart fitness side, you’re looking at a 10-inch rotating HD display for guiding you through workouts, access to live and on-demand classes. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

Entering at a lower price tag, the original Echelon EX5 smart bike arrives with a more affordable $999 price tag while packing much of the same overall expereince. This one isn’t quite as new and lacks some of the recent inclusions, ditching the built-in screen in favor of a tablet or smartphone mount. So if you’d prefer using an iPad or other device anyway, the added savings might be worth it over locking in the all-in-one perks of the lead deal.

If you could use some new gear for your workout kit, be it for at-home workouts on an Echelon or actually getting out there for some spring runs, both adidas and Nike have some sales running right now. First up is the Nike spring sale, which has up to 40% off a collection of its popular shoes and apparel. The not to be outdone, adidas is keeping pace by taking an extra 20% off its UltraBoosts and other gear for your fitness wardrobe.

Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Fitness Bike features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new 10” HD rotating screen. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body.

