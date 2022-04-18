Finally join the high refresh rate ranks with ASUS’ TUF 24-inch 1080p 165Hz display at $170

New low $170

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 23.8-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $169.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $209, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to take your gaming setup to the next level, today’s deal is a great way to do that on a budget. Coming in with a 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, the ASUS TUF monitor measures nearly 24-inches. While that might not be ultra-high-end, it’s still a great step up from a 60Hz display if that’s what you’re using right now. On top of that, it supports FreeSync Premium and sports both HDMI and DislpayPort inputs. Keep reading for more.

Leverage just a bit of your savings to pick up this monitor arm for just $33 or less at Amazon. It uses adjustable gas arms to uphold your screen and help tidy your desk. After having a monitor on an arm for the past few years, it’s really not something I can go away from at my primary desk. It just gives more versatility and also helps remove excess clutter from the desk, two things that I cherish in my setup.

Also don’t forget that Razer’s all-new Seiren V2 Pro USB Mic is currently discounted by $20 down to just $130. This is only the second time that we’ve seen it on sale and you’ll find that it gives your desk a solid upgrade in the audio department. Our PC gaming guide has plenty of other deals to check out too, including EVGA’s RTX 3080 at $300 off.

ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor features:

  • 23.8-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 1500R gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
  • ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
  • FreeSync Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

