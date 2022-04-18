EVGA’s powerful RTX 3080 FTW3 12GB ray tracing GPU sees first discount at $300 off

Amazon is offering the EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 12GB Graphics Card for $999.99 shipped. Down $300 from its normal list price of $1,300, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen at Amazon and also a new all-time low. As one of NVIDIA’s latest launches, outside of the RTX 3090 Ti, the latest RTX 3080 update now boasts 12GB of GDDR6X memory, up from 10GB on the original model launched in 2020. Designed with ray-traced gaming in mind, this GPU delivers three fans and nine iCX3 thermal sensors to deliver higher performance cooling and a quieter acoustic noise. Plus, the all-metal backplate and adjustable ARGB LEDs make this GPU look great in any build. Check out our RTX 3080 12GB launch coverage and get a look at the performance of the 10GB model in our previous hands-on review, then head below for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Skip the RTX 3080 power and instead opt for the CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop for just $982. This is an entire desktop for under the cost of a single graphics card in today’s lead deal. Now, you won’t get nearly the same power, with an RTX 2060 in tow. However, this is the perfect starting place if you don’t have a desktop already.

If you don’t mind taking a bit of a step back from the RTX 3080 but still want more power than the RTX 2060, then don’t miss out on this deal on the RTX 3070 Ti that we found last week. It’s on sale for $770 from its normal $1,015 going rate at the beginning of this month, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 12GB GPU features:

Introducing the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards – Built for and designed for gamers. The new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB features 20% more VRAM compared to the GeForce RTX 3080, more CUDA cores, and faster memory bandwidth to provide more performance headroom for high-resolution gaming and more demanding visual quality settings.

