Bring MagSafe to your ride with iOttie’s premium Velox car mount at $42.50

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for $42.50 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $50, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year and matching our previous mention in the process. Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while also keeping it in-view during roadtrips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Now if you can live without the built-in charging features, going with the standard iOttie Velox MagSafe Mount at $25 is a great alternative. While it isn’t on sale, this accessory is still sitting at a more affordable price tag. It’s a particularly ideal solution for those who rely on wired CarPlay while on-the-road, with this offering packing much of the same magnetic mounting features as the lead deal. Well, just with a more streamlined design that ditches the built-in 7.5W power output.

As far as other MagSafe accessories go, this morning saw a notable Zagg Tax Day sale. Taking 25% off the brand’s entire stable of Apple accessories and the like, you’ll find plenty of iPhone 12 and 13 series essentials at some of the best prices of the year.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

