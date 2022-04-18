DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo falls to new low of $479 following $120 discount, more

GameStop is currently offering the DJI Mini 2 Drone Fly More Combo for $479.20 shipped. Down from $599, this is delivering a new all-time low at $120 off while offering up quite the rare new condition discount in the first place. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter ideal for rookie pilots and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, it still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Speaking of, this Fly More Combo package includes three of them alongside the remote control, extra propellers, a carrying bag, and some other gear to kickstart your aerial photography journey. Includes a standard DJI warranty. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ.

Those all-time low savings also carry over to the new DJI Action 2 Cameras, with GameStop offering the Dual-Screen Combo for $415.20 shipped. Normally fetching $519, today’s offering amounts to $104 in savings while beating our previous mention by $24. You can also score the Action 2 with Power Combo at $319.20, down from $399.

As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with either another screen or an extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

Don’t forget that DJI’s all-new Mavic 3 quadcopter is also on sale for the very first time to go alongside today’s lead deal. It trades in some of the more unique FPV features offered above but brings with it a more capable camera array, ability to transmit 1080p feeds, and more at $150 off.

DJI Mini 2 features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop.

