Fitbit Sense Smartwatch sees spring discount down to new 2022 low of $180 (Save $70)

Blair Altland -
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Reg. $250 $180

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $250 as of late, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $70 off. This is $20 under our previous mention from back in February, as well. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

On the more affordable end, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a worthwhile addition to your fitness tracking regimen and will let you make out for less than the full-featured Sense. It trades in the smartwatch build for more of a fitness tracker, but will help you keep tabs on runs and workouts with everything from heart rate to SpO2 sensors and more at $130.

Or just go check out the ongoing Apple Watch Series 7 deals for something even more capable to bring along on your fitness journey. Pricing starts at some of the lowest we’ve ever seen from $313, and takes as much as $86 off the going rate just in time for spring workouts and the like.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Fitbit Luxe returns to all-time low following rare 33% ...
Apple Watch Series 7 falls to new Amazon all-time lows ...
Chefman’s Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker nearly 50% o...
Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro comes within $1 of...
Zagg launches 25% off Tax Day sitewide sale on MagSafe ...
Load up on BIC pens, mechanical pencils, markers, more ...
Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter see...
Razer’s THX Pro wireless ANC gaming earbuds see h...
Load more...
Show More Comments