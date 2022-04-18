Fitbit Sense Smartwatch sees spring discount down to new 2022 low of $180 (Save $70)

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $250 as of late, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $70 off. This is $20 under our previous mention from back in February, as well. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

On the more affordable end, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a worthwhile addition to your fitness tracking regimen and will let you make out for less than the full-featured Sense. It trades in the smartwatch build for more of a fitness tracker, but will help you keep tabs on runs and workouts with everything from heart rate to SpO2 sensors and more at $130.

Or just go check out the ongoing Apple Watch Series 7 deals for something even more capable to bring along on your fitness journey. Pricing starts at some of the lowest we’ve ever seen from $313, and takes as much as $86 off the going rate just in time for spring workouts and the like.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

