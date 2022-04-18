Ninja blending systems return to Amazon lows at up to $60 off: Foodi Ultimate, Fit personal, more

We are now tracking a number of notable price drops on Ninja blending systems from $50. Amazon is offering the Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is a solid $60 price drop that matches both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Now matching Best Buy’s sale price as well, it is the lowest price we can find. This versatile all-in-one solution can handle blender and mixer tasks with seven built-in programs for “one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough.” The 1,600-watt motor is complemented by dishwasher-safe accessories like the on-the-go smoothie cups so you can take your protein shakes with you anywhere, whip up some summer cocktails, and prepare baking projects. Head below for more Ninja blender deals.

Speaking of blender deals, Vitamix has now launched its annual Mother’s Day sale ahead of next month’s holiday. Its pro-grade solutions and attachments are now seeing deep price drops with up to $100 in savings and offers starting from $20 or less. You can get all of the details right here.

ENHANCED FOOD PROCESSING: The enhanced processing lid with feed chute and select-cut processing discs allow for precise shredding, slicing, and grating.

NEVER STALL AGAIN: Crushing blender with 1600-Peak-Watt Power Dense Motor and smartTORQUE to power through and never stall.

XL SMOOTHIE BOWL MAKER: With built-in tamper specially designed to power through frozen ingredients using less liquid for smoothie bowls or nuts and seeds for smooth nut butters.

NUTRIENT EXTRACTION* CUP: Designed to deliver better ingredient breakdown for perfectly smooth drinkables. *Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.