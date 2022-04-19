Save up to $80 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic starting at $210

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models starting at $209.99 shipped. Alongside the standard Bluetooth offerings, the LTE configuration is also on sale and matching the all-time low at $249.99. Down from $330, this is matching the all-time low last seen in a 1-day sale and delivering $80 in savings. Samsung’s latest fitness tracker arrives as the new Galaxy Watch 4 and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Today’s discounts also carry over to the Classic edition of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4, as well. Starting at $319.99 for the 42mm model, the same $80 in savings noted above applies here to deliver new all-time lows. Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as you’ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, it’ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

Another great way to complement your workout kit with a little help from Samsung would be picking up the Galaxy Buds 2. Currently sitting at the second-best price of the year, you can now bring home the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds with ANC and more for $110 at Amazon. That $40 in savings will help serenade you throughout workouts and the like for less.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

