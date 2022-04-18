ANC headlines Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 at $110 (Save $40)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $109.99 shipped in all four styles. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price this year following the $40 price cut. It’s the lowest in nearly a month and comes within $10 of the 2022 low, as well. Delivering flagship features with a more affordable price point, the Galaxy Buds 2 most notably arrive with active noise cancellation. You’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s GB5 cases for some added protection. Designed to look like a Game Boy, this cover adds some old school gaming vibes to your earbuds complete with a silicone form-factor and built-in carabiner.

Starting off the work week, we also saw quite the notable markdown go live on Razer’s THX Pro wireless ANC gaming earbuds. Delivering one of the first overall price cuts to date, you can now lock-in a 50% markdown on the true wireless buds at $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

