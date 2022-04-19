Anicorn X Staple creates Artemis Time, a limited-edition watch based on space exploration

Anicorn Watches has teamed up with Jeff Staple, founder of Staple Pigeon, to create Project Artemis. This project is centered around a new timepiece called Artemis Time, which is built on Anicorn’s signature watch model K452. Although pre-orders are closed, you should still take the time to admire the elegant and sleek design of Artemis Time.

Everything about the design of this watch and its accompanying material has been carefully considered. Throughout Project Artemis, you will find an A and an upside-down pigeon. The A represents both Anicorn and the NASA Artemis program while the upside-down pigeon is the “Space Pigeon” signature by STAPLE. Roll markers found on some spacecraft are also used in the designs. The following is the watch as described by Anicorn:

Artemis Time has a clean, minimal and sleek design, the gray color is inspired by the moon rock, with the orange highlights on the dial and crown recalling the “International Orange” applied on the spacesuit.

These orange accents pop against the clean, minimalistic white and grey design of Artemis Time. For those who got a pre-order in before they sold out, the watch will come in a protective pelican-style case with Project Artemis badging. Inside will be the Artemis Time watch alongside a NASA Worm patch and a plaque with the Project Artemis branding that also states what number your watch is.

Artemis Time specifications

The Artemis Time watch uses Miyota 9015 mechanical movement alongside a 316L Stainless Steel housing with Doom Glass. The grey NATO straps with an embroidered patch are perfect for “rugged conditions and adventures.” Don’t worry about taking this watch swimming with 50-meters of water resistance. Take a peek into the inner workings of Artemis Time with the exhibition case backing.

Anicorn history

If you have never heard of Anicorn before, here is some information about the company. Richard Dane is the owner of Anicorn and is best known for designing the NASA Worm logo in 1974. This, at the time, futuristic design was used for years before going out of service in 1992. However, it has recently returned as NASA moves forward with the Artemis program and the commercial crew program. It is said that the logo was never retired but was “just resting up for the next chapter of space exploration.”

9to5Toys’ Take

As an avid spaceflight fan, I really like the design and theming behind Project Artemis. It’s a shame that it was limited to just 250 units. While the $780 price point would have been a tough pill to swallow, I may have done it.

