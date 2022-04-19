Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros now down to best prices of the year from $700 (Save $199)

Amazon is now delivering the best prices of the year on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models with free shipping across the board. Leading the way is the entry-level 128GB Wi-Fi model at $699.99. This is down from the usual $799 price tag and marking the first notable price drop of the year at $99 off. On top of being a new 2022 low, it is also sitting at the best price to date overall for the first time since November, as well. You can also save up to $199 off higher-end models, all of which are sitting at the best prices of the year. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package.

With up to $199 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

Though if going the M1 route isn’t going to be a must, we’re tracking some previous-generation markdowns that are certainly worth a look. Delivering even deeper savings to the 2020 iPad Pro lineup, both 11- and 12.9-inch models are down to the best prices of the year in certified refurbished condition. There’s up to $429 in savings to be had with even more affordable $600 starting prices.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

