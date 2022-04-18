Apple’s prev-gen. 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros deliver plenty of value at up to $429 off (Refurb)

Woot is now discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple iPad Pros in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Leading the way is the 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro starting at $729.99 for the 128GB capacity. Down from the original $999 price tag, today’s offer is $269 below what you’d pay for the M1 model and marking the best price of the year at $30 below our previous mention. You can also save up to $429 on higher capacity models.
Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro is today. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.
If you’d prefer a more compact iPadOS device, the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is also a standout from the Woot sale. These configurations start from $599.99 and make for even more affordable offerings. You’ll looking at much of the same build, just with a smaller 11-inch Liquid Retina display and the same A12Z Bionic chip above.
Regardless of which model you decide on, it is a good ideas to leverage your savings in order to complete the package by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.
12.9-inch iPad Pro features:
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
