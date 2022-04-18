Apple’s prev-gen. 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros deliver plenty of value at up to $429 off (Refurb)

Woot is now discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple iPad Pros in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Leading the way is the 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro starting at $729.99 for the 128GB capacity. Down from the original $999 price tag, today’s offer is $269 below what you’d pay for the M1 model and marking the best price of the year at $30 below our previous mention. You can also save up to $429 on higher capacity models.

Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro is today. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer a more compact iPadOS device, the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is also a standout from the Woot sale. These configurations start from $599.99 and make for even more affordable offerings. You’ll looking at much of the same build, just with a smaller 11-inch Liquid Retina display and the same A12Z Bionic chip above.

Regardless of which model you decide on, it is a good ideas to leverage your savings in order to complete the package by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

