Brydge Vertical Thunderbolt 3 Dock for 13-inch M1 MacBooks now down to $100 (Save $70)

The official Brydge Amazon storefront now offers its Vertical 13-inch MacBook Thunderbolt 3 Stands for $99.99 shipped. Available in both M1 MacBook Air and M1 Pro versions, both are down from the usual $170 price tags. In either case you’re looking at a new low of $70 off while beating our previous mentions from back in December by $30. Compatible with both of Apple’s most recent 13-inch machines, this vertical Brydge MacBook dock helps clear space off your desk while turning your M1 device into a desktop workstation. The 1-handed docking solution allows you to slot in either 13-inch machine and delivers a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports with 40Gb/s data throughput on the back. There’s support for passthrough charging, as well. Head below for more.

Space-saving design aside, something like this 7-in-1 Anker USB-C Hub may be a better fit for your workstation if you often times work with legacy accessories. Clocking in at $35, it’s not only much more affordable but will also let you take advantage of some ports that the 13-inch M1 MacBooks are lacking. A pair of USB 3.0 slots are joined by SD card readers as well as an HDMI output and more.

For a more typical desktop docking station, we just went hands-on with StarTech’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock earlier in the month. This one stands out from the competition with support for 8K video output, alongside dual 4K60 resolutions. Still on the more premium side, we breakdown the use cases where StarTech’s latest shines.

Brydge Vertical Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

The new Vertical Dock’s precision alignment features make one-handed docking and undocking easy and consistent. Simply slide the MacBook Pro into the dock and be connected with all of your devices in seconds. Guaranteed to deliver 40Gbps via the two integrated Thunderbolt 3 Ports to support the full capabilities of your MacBook Pro.

