Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker falls back to Amazon 2022 low at $40 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Iron Maker Machine for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop and matching the lowest we have tracked this year, coming within less than $4 of the Amazon all-time low. More than just a Belgian waffle maker, it can also act as a pressed sandwich maker for panini-like meals as well as for hash browns and biscuit pizzas, among other things. It also creates a sort of larger waffle that can easily be split into four snack-size portions with a built-in pocket to catch any excess batter that might have otherwise messed up the countertop. The 1200 watt waffle maker includes anti-slip feet, nonstick heating plates, and a recipe book. More details below.

If you can do with a smaller round machine, take a look at the Cuisinart WMR Round Classic Waffle Maker. It sells for under $30 shipped on Amazon and delivers a popular solution for even less. This one also has five shade settings as well as an extended 3-year warranty as well.

We are also tracking Dash’s Clear View Toaster back at the 2022 low right now alongside everything else in our home goods deal hub. You’ll find plenty of cooking upgrades at a discount in there including this morning’s offer on Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer. This one is now at a new 2022 Amazon low and sits alongside several other models starting from $56 shipped.

Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker features:

MORE THAN WAFFLES: Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into 4 Share size portions Great for kids or on the go!

MESS FREE: No more leaks or spills from overflowing batter The built-in pocket sides catch any excess, making clean up a snap; No waste. Dimensions-12.5 L x 11.3 W x 4.6 H inches

QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; It heats up in minutes The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cooking temperature for consistent results, each and every time

