Dash’s Clear View Toaster returns to 2022 low in multiple colorwarys at $40 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Clear View Toaster $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop and matching the lowest price we have tracked since September of last year on Amazon. Available in red, gray, or white at today’s discounted price, this one delivers “extra wide slots” alongside the see-through viewing window. It has seven shade options as well as three one-touch options for defrost, reheat, and bagel settings alongside the auto-shut off feature to prevent overheating. The crumb tray and glass window slide out so you can give them a quick cleaning from time-to-time as well. More details below. 

If the color options, sort of modern-retro design, and viewing window aren’t working for you, take a look at the Black+Decker TR35 Bread Toaster. This one features a brushed stainless steel exterior, bagel and defrost settings, as well as its own “extra wide slots” in a more affordable $35 package

Alongside this morning’s Ninja blender deals, you might also want to consider Chefman’s Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker while it’s nearly 50% off. Now starting from $18 Prime shipped for today only, this is one of the more popular options in the sub $20 range at one of the best prices we have tracked. all of the details you need are right here

Dash Clear View Toaster features:

  • MORE THAN TOAST: Defrost, Reheat, and Bagel one-touch buttons allow you to diversify your breakfast Extra wide slot makes toasting bagels, specialty breads, waffles, and other baked goods a snap.
  • SEE THROUGH WINDOW: 7 browning levels and the clear view window allow for that perfect toast with every use; plus, the auto-shut off feature prevents overheating.
  • QUICK + EASY: The crumb tray and glass window slide out for quick and easy clean up. The outer surfaces all wipe-clean.
  • PERFECT GIFT: The perfect wedding or new home gift Its small size takes up little counter space, and its sleek design and trendy color options will match any kitchen décor (Add to your registry now!).

