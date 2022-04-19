Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer hits 2022 Amazon low: $130 ($70 off), more from $56

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
2022 low From $56

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $70 price drop, $40 under the previous deal price, and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new 2022 low and hasn’t been this affordable on Amazon since Black Friday. Alongside built-in air fryer action, it delivers a 10-in-1 setup that can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and warm. An included stainless steel nesting rack is great for steaming and you’ll find there’s enough space in this up to 6.5-quart model for a 5-pound chicken or a 6.5 pound roast. Head below for more details and deals from $56

Alongside this ongoing deal on Ninja’s 5.5-quart dedicated air fryer that makes for a great lower-cost alternative if you don’t need the multi-cooker versatility above, we have a series of ongoing cooker deals to browse through below. Some of which are even lower now. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on cooking gear, personal care items, vacuums, and much more. 

Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

  • The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish
  • 10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot
  • Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot
  • Fits up to a 5-lb chicken or a 6-lb roast
  • Cook up to 3 lbs of hand-cut French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Multi-cookers and air fryers up to $130 off: Ninja XL $...
Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker falls back to ...
Get two pizzas in Oster’s family-sized air fry ov...
Homemade juice awaits as Chefman’s 2-Speed Electr...
Victorinox’s Fibrox 8-inch Pro Chef’s Knife...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display $115 off launch ...
9to5Toys Daily: April 19, 2022 – M1 iPad Pro $199 off...
PowerA couch co-op Wired Xbox Controller hits new Amazo...
Load more...
Show More Comments