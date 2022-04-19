Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer hits 2022 Amazon low: $130 ($70 off), more from $56

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $70 price drop, $40 under the previous deal price, and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new 2022 low and hasn’t been this affordable on Amazon since Black Friday. Alongside built-in air fryer action, it delivers a 10-in-1 setup that can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and warm. An included stainless steel nesting rack is great for steaming and you’ll find there’s enough space in this up to 6.5-quart model for a 5-pound chicken or a 6.5 pound roast. Head below for more details and deals from $56.
Alongside this ongoing deal on Ninja’s 5.5-quart dedicated air fryer that makes for a great lower-cost alternative if you don’t need the multi-cooker versatility above, we have a series of ongoing cooker deals to browse through below. Some of which are even lower now.
- Chefman TurboFry 5-qt. Touch Air Fryer $56 (Reg. $80+)
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-qt. 6-in 1 Air Fryer $130 (Reg. $150)
- Instant Vortex Plus 10-qt. Rotisserie Air Fryer $130 (Reg. $160)
- Ninja Foodi 10-qt. DualZone XL Air Fryer $200 (Reg. $230)
- Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven $230 (Up to $100 off)
Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:
- The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish
- 10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot
- Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot
- Fits up to a 5-lb chicken or a 6-lb roast
- Cook up to 3 lbs of hand-cut French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods
