Eve’s new Room HomeKit air quality monitor with Thread sees first discount to $75 (25% off), more

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Eve smart home accessories headlined by the all-new Eve Room Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $74.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the very first discount on this recently-refreshed addition to the Eve lineup with 25% in savings attached to deliver that all-time low. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info and then check out all of the other Eve deals from $70 below.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is continuing the Eve savings over to another lineup of HomeKit-enabled accessories to outfit your setup. While none of the other models are equipped with Thread support quite like the all-new Room sensor, the following markdowns will all integrate with Siri much the same without the need of a secondary hub. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each listing.

As far as other smart home upgrades go, Wemo’s HomeKit dual outdoor smart plug just fell to a new all-time low yesterday and is still up for grabs. Marked down to $20 at Amazon, the best price yet is also met with a 50% price cut to bring a pair of individually-controllable outlets to your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

