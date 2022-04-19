GoPro HERO10 Black films all your spring adventures with $50 discount down to $450

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera for $449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year of $50 off while coming within $20 of the 2022 low set once before back in January. GoPro HERO10 Black arrives as the brand’s latest action camera with an upgraded processor to power its 5.3K recording at 60 FPS alongside other features like HyperSmooth 4.0, improved tone mapping, and 3D noise reduction. Though in terms of design, GoPro is sticking with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back that pairs with an additional screen on the front for lining up the perfect shot while vlogging or taking a selfie. We found that it delivered plenty of refinements to justify the cost in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

If you can live without all of the improvements on the latest action camera, there’s also plenty of savings to be had by going with the now previous-generation GoPro HERO9 Black. This alternative delivers a similar package overall, just without the higher resolution or the other all-around enhanced recording capabilities. Though with a $350 sale price, it’s $100 under what you’ll pay for the latest and greatest.

Don’t forget that to start out the week we saw the best price cuts yet go live on DJI’s GoPro competitor, the Action 2. Arriving with a unique modular design that pairs a main camera and its 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV with different add-ons like another screen or an extended battery module. Currently sitting at all-time lows, pricing starts at $319 and delivers 20% in savings on both the Dual-Screen Combo and Power Combo.

GoPro HERO10 Black features:

All-out speed and ultimate ease come together in the most powerful GoPro ever, HERO10 Black. The revolutionary new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos, enhanced low-light performance and bar-shattering HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. To simplify things, HERO10 is cloud connected—so the moment you charge it, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud.

