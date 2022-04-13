Multi-cookers and air fryers up to $130 off: Ninja XL $100, Insignia 8-qt. $40, dual baskets, more

Amazon is now offering the 5.5-quart Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL at $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $160 lately, it more typically fetches $150 and is now matching our previous mention for the second price drop this year at $50 off. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low. There are certainly more affordable options, like this 6-quart Crux model at $80, but if you’re going to go the more feature-rich Ninja route, today’s deal is worth a look. This model can air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate alongside the air frying action with a dishwasher-safe cooking basket and crisper plate. With an adjustable temperature ranging up to 400-degrees, it sports five versatile cooking functions as well as enough space for up to 3 pounds of French fries. More details and deals below from $40.

More air fryer and cooker deals:

We are also tracking a new all-time low on NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain multi-cooker. Now starting from $59.50 shipped on Amazon, it regularly fetches $80 and is a notable option if you need a rice or grain cooker. You can get a closer look at the feature set right here with even more cooking deals are waiting in our home goods deal hub.

Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL features:

XL CAPACITY: With the 5.5 qt. nonstick basket and crisper plate, you can save time by cooking up to 3 lbs. of French fries or wings with ease.

5-IN-1 VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY: Includes 5 versatile cooking programs: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.

LESS FAT: Up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods*. *Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.

EASY CLEANING: Both the basket and crisper plate are nonstick, easy-to-clean and dishwasher safe.

WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE: 105°F to 400°F allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat.

