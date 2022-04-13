Multi-cookers and air fryers up to $130 off: Ninja XL $100, Insignia 8-qt. $40, dual baskets, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
$80 off From $40

Amazon is now offering the 5.5-quart Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL at $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $160 lately, it more typically fetches $150 and is now matching our previous mention for the second price drop this year at $50 off. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low. There are certainly more affordable options, like this 6-quart Crux model at $80, but if you’re going to go the more feature-rich Ninja route, today’s deal is worth a look. This model can air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate alongside the air frying action with a dishwasher-safe cooking basket and crisper plate. With an adjustable temperature ranging up to 400-degrees, it sports five versatile cooking functions as well as enough space for up to 3 pounds of French fries. More details and deals below from $40

More air fryer and cooker deals:

We are also tracking a new all-time low on NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain multi-cooker. Now starting from $59.50 shipped on Amazon, it regularly fetches $80 and is a notable option if you need a rice or grain cooker. You can get a closer look at the feature set right here with even more cooking deals are waiting in our home goods deal hub

Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL features:

  • XL CAPACITY: With the 5.5 qt. nonstick basket and crisper plate, you can save time by cooking up to 3 lbs. of French fries or wings with ease.
  • 5-IN-1 VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY: Includes 5 versatile cooking programs: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
  • LESS FAT: Up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods*. *Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.
  • EASY CLEANING: Both the basket and crisper plate are nonstick, easy-to-clean and dishwasher safe.
  • WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE: 105°F to 400°F allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja Foodi 8-qt. 6-in-1 dual basket air fryer now up t...
Ninja’s party-sized Foodi 6-in-1 Dual-Basket Air ...
Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven with dual c...
NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain multi-cooker just hit...
Score this Elite Gourmet Panini Press for easy grilled ...
Step up your spring BBQs with a 2022 low on Broil King&...
Homemade juice awaits as Chefman’s 2-Speed Electr...
9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2022 – Level Bolt $140, Mot...
Load more...
Show More Comments