Shark’s voice-controlled smart ION Robot Vac now $80 off at $150 via Amazon, more from $55

Amazon is now offering up to 39% off a selection of Shark mops as well as upright and robotic vacuums from $55. One notable offer is on the Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is $80 off the going rate for 35% in savings marking the second-best pice we have tracked on Amazon. In fact, we have only seen it go for less once nearly a year ago at $144. While many robotic options in this price range don’t deliver intelligent smartphone control, this model is Wi-Fi enabled with support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands as well as scheduling, object avoidance, and more. It boasts a 120-minute runtime with auto-return charging and multi floor-type cleaning. Head below for additional deals. 

Starting from $55, Amazon also has some of the brand’s upright cordless vacuums on sale as well as the popular steam pocket mop with up to 39% in savings. You can browse through Amazon’s latest Shark sale right here for all of the deals. 

Alongside these ongoing iRobot deals with up to $300 in savings, we are also tracking a solid price drop on Anker’s H11 cordless hand vac at $40 shipped. This is 33% off the going rate and a notable option for everything from quick messes and your desktop to the car interior and more. Take a closer look right here

Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum features:

  • THREE BRUSH TYPES. ONE POWERFUL CLEAN: Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.
  • COMPLETELY INTEGRATED IN YOUR HOME: Shark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations, truly knowing your home
  • CLEAN FROM YOUR PHONE: SharkClean app lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want.

