Clean your desktop, car, and more with Anker’s H11 cordless hand vac at $40 shipped (33% off)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy HomeVac H11 cordless hand vacuum for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is available in the black or white colorways and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2022. As you might know from our hands-on video review where we said it is “a great choice for the home or office” at $60, today’s deals brings the notably small, 1.2-pound hand vacuum down to an even more affordable price tag. When you just want to really quickly pick up a small mess, take care of the car seats, or even give the desktop a dusting, having a smaller solution to grab can be quite convenient. The HomeVac H11 delivers 5500Pa of suction power with micro USB charging alongside a 2-in-1 crevice tool to get at those hard to reach spots or in between your gear. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

If Anker’s sleek design doesn’t have you convinced at $40, take a look at the Black+Decker 2Ah Handheld Vacuum. It sells for $30 shipped on Amazon where it is quite a popular option. While not nearly as new as the HomeVac H11 above, it will certainly get the job done when it comes to quick clean-ups. It also ships with a “wall mount base and charger for out-of-the way storage.”

Alongside these ongoing Anker RoboVac offers, this morning saw a great deal on iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ smart robo vac alongside of the brand’s more affordable models starting from $180 shipped. All of the options in the new spring sale are waiting for you right here with up to $300 in savings to be had.

Anker eufy HomeVac H11 features:

Lightweight and Compact: Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple.

Dust Devouring Suction: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when everyday mess is made.

Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.

