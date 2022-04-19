Protect your home with the SimpliSafe 8-Piece Wireless Security System at $184 (Save $46)

Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 8-Piece Wireless Home Security System for $183.99 shipped. Normally listed for $230, this 20% in savings brings the lowest price we’ve seen for this kit since February. Coming with four entry sensors, a motion detector, panic button, keypad, and base station, you can secure your home on a budget. Using Alexa, Assistant, or your Apple Watch, you can control whether this system is armed or not. Battery backups paired with a dual Wi-Fi and cellular connection ensure consistent monitoring no matter the situation. Need additional entry sensors? You can buy them individually and connect them to your existing setup. Keep reading for more.

SimpliSafe has an optional subscription that will allow for 24/7 monitoring and contacting police, fire, and medical dispatch when an alarm is triggered. You also gain cloud recording with this subscription if you have SimpliSafe cameras. The latest-gen SimpliSafe camera can be had for $100. It ties in with your existing setup and you can monitor its output using the SimpliSafe app. Motion detection is built-in on this security camera as well.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals and product releases such as this deal on an Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor with Thread for $75. This is the first discount on the refreshed air quality monitor that features an E-ink display to show the current temperature, humidity, and more. Amazon is also offering deals on a selection of Shark mops as well as upright and robotic vacuums from $55.

SimpliSafe 8-Piece Home Secuirty System features:

Ready to protect right out of the box. Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, and start protecting your home in minutes – no tools required.

Sound the alarm. Pioneering signal burst technology that is powerful enough to cover homes of every size, with up to 1000 ft. range – no extender needed.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring and cloud recording with police, fire and medical dispatch starting at 60c/day – No contracts

Backups for your backups. 24 hour battery and dual Wi-Fi & cellular connections to keep your home secure and protected from the unexpected.

