Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mounts now up to 38% off starting at $27 via Amazon

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its OneTap MagSafe car mounts and chargers. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way we have a rare discount on the OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupholder Car Mount for $29.99. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at only the second discount to date, a new all-time low of 25% off, and the best in nearly 2 months. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. While there are other models on sale below, this one sports a unique cupholder form-factor with an adjustable arm to help you keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Head below for more.

Other Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount deals:

If you’re prefer to upgrade your ride with something a bit more simplistic and stylish, iOttie’s premium Velox car mount at $42.50. This accessory packs much of the same MagSafe features as detailed above, with an air vent design and 7.5W charging output.

Spigen OneTap Pro Cupholder Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 13,12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 models (iPhone 13,12 Pro Max). For optimal charging, pair with the 20W USB-C Power Car Charger. Extended swing arm allowing for maximum air flow from the vent.

