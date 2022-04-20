ASUS ZenBook 14 Duo delivers a secondary screen at low of $100 off

Amazon is offering the ASUS ZenBook 14 Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB for $1,149.99 shipped. Normally listed for $1,250, this $100 in savings brings the price down to an all-time low. This deal is also matched at Newegg. While many laptops are productivity-focused, few compare to the ZenBook 14 Duo. The standout feature here is what ASUS calls ScreenPad Plus. This is a secondary touchscreen above the keyboard that can tilt up to 7 degrees and can act as a second screen to improve your workflow. Powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of system memory, the ZenBook 14 Duo is perfect for creative work such as photo editing and some light video editing. A free upgrade to Windows 11 is also possible with this laptop if it doesn’t come with it already installed. Keep reading for another laptop deal.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $899.99 shipped. Normally $1,010, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats the previous best price that we saw at Amazon by an additional $51. Coming in with an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and Ryzen 7 processor, this laptop is made to game anywhere you go. It also packs a 165Hz IPS display for fast-paced gaming. On top of all that, there’s a spare M.2 NVMe SSD slot and you can even replace the original one to add extra storage to the system if needed.

Be sure to take a look at today’s roundup of console video games headlined by Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Switch for $37. You can also check out these deals on Acer gaming laptops that are still live from yesterday. The Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3060 can be had for $660 and the Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 can be had for $1,070.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Duo i7/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

The secondary touchscreen works seamlessly with the main 14 inch Full HD touchscreen, giving you endless ways to optimize your workflow. It’s your powerful and elegant next-level companion for on-the-go productivity and creativity, featuring the brand-new tilting ScreenPad Plus secondary display.

ZenBook Duo 14 is no lightweight when it comes to performance. It harnesses the power of the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors combined with plenty of fast RAM. plus Intel Iris Xe. There’s also an ultrafast PCIe SSD to ensure fast boot times and rapid app loads.

ZenBook Duo 14 gives you an immersive viewing experience, with a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, 400 nits, ultraslim bezels for an expansive 93% screen-to-body ratio. It’s also PANTONE Validated for professional-grade color accuracy, and TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions

