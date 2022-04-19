Acer’s RTX 3050 Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 144Hz display at new low of $660 ($130 off), more

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3060 for $659.99 shipped. This is $130 off its normal going rate at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to game on-the-go, then this laptop is the perfect solution. The RTX 3050 graphics card delivers ray-traced gaming to your portable setup. On top of that, it features a 144Hz 1080p 15-inch screen built-in, which is perfect for mobile gaming. Plus, with 256GB of storage that can be expanded, this laptop is made for upgrading and growing as you need. Keep reading for more powerful laptops also on sale.

Also on sale at Amazon today is the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,069.99. For comparison, today’s deal saves $230 from its normal going rate and also marks a new all-time low. Coming in a bigger form-factor than the deal above, this laptop packs a 17.3-inch 144Hz 1080p display for mobile gaming backed by the RTX 3060 graphics card. In addition to that, there’s an i7 processor in tow for more power overall for on-the-go workloads.

Need at-home performance? Well, we have a number of gaming desktops on sale today from $713.50 with GTX 1650, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 PCs to choose from. On top of that, our PC gaming guide has multiple other ways for you to save today, so be sure to take a look there for additional gaming discounts before they go away.

Acer Nitro 5 features:

Acer gaming laptops deliver advanced performance for all gamers. The Nitro lineup of gaming PCs and accessories are ideal for casual gamers who are ready for something better. The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 is equipped with a beautiful 15.6 inch FHD display to help you visualize the win. The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU supports 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores, DLSS, Resizable BAR, Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, and so much more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!