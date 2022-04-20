Motorola’s new Edge+ smartphone on sale for only second time at low of $100 off, more

Amazon is now offering the new Motorola Edge+ Android Smartphone 512GB for $899.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is only the second offer since launching last month and matching the all-time low at $100 off. Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

Alongside the lead deal, we’re also tracking some of the very first discounts on some more affordable Motorola smartphones. Still the latest from the brand, the 2022 handsets are down to Amazon lows and detailed below.

Other Motorola 2022 smartphone discounts:

Regardless of which handset you decide to go with, be it Motorola’s flagship or entry-level device, be sure to check out all of the best discounted app and game deals up for grabs. In our latest roundup, you’ll find a collection of different ways to load up your Android smartphone with some new programs and experiences without paying full price.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

