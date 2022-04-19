Android app deals of the day: The Last Express, Twilight Struggle, Aeon’s End, more

Tuesday’s best Android app deals have now been organized down below and sit alongside price drops on the latest Galaxy Buds 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Our app collection is headlined by titles like The Last Express, Twilight Struggle, Aeon’s End, and Car Costs Complete, among others. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s best Android app deals.

Alongside ongoing deals on the latest Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Chromebook 2, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic starting at $210. We also have notable offers onJBL’s Bluetooth speakers and plenty of add-ons in your Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem $40, Ratchet & Clank $10, Yoshi’s Crafted $40, more

Step aboard the 1914 Orient Express in this award-winning mystery adventure from Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner, now for the first time on Android! JULY, 1914. With Europe on the brink of war, the luxurious Orient Express departs Paris for Constantinople, plunging American doctor Robert Cath into a maelstrom of treachery, romance, and international intrigue.

