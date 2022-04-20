Ninja Dual pod and ground bean coffee brewer with milk frother now $100 ($100 off, Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja CFP300 DualBrew Specialty Coffee System for $99.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This one sells for $198 in new condition at Walmart with very similar models marked down from $230 at Amazon. Today’s deal is up to $100 off, the lowest price we can find, and “certified to look and work like new.” This versatile machine has settings for both ground coffee and pod-based Keurig brewing alongside an “Over Ice” option for cold brew all summer long. Alongside nine brewing size options, including directly to your travel mug, it also features a fold-away frother for at-home lattes and cappuccinos alongside the 60-ounce water reservoir and Ninja’s thermal flavor extraction for “even saturation and precise temperature control.” Ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

A far more affordable way to bring home a machine that can handle both Keurig pods and ground beans is with the Chefman InstaCoffee Max. Currently $50 at Amazon, this is half the price of today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect tp get the milk frother, over ice setting, and some of the other bells and whistles.

Speaking of Ninja though, we are still tracking the best price of the year on the 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer. Now $70 off at Amazon alongside a series of other air fryer options, now is a great time to refresh your alternate countertop cooker with one of Ninja’s most capable multi-cookers. Get a closer look and more details in yesterday’s coverage.

Ninja DualBrew Specialty Coffee System features:

The Ninja DualBrew Specialty Coffee System delivers Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from cup to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6–12 oz. 4 Brew Style Choices: Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Specialty for your grounds or K-Cup coffee pods.

