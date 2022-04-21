Alienware and Dell launch new AMD-based gaming laptops, refreshes Aurora desktop

Today Dell and Alienware launched three new AMD-based gaming laptops with the Alienware m17 R5, m15 R7, and Dell G15 (5525). Alongside these new laptops is a new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop. All of these devices are now available for purchase.

Announced back at CES 2022, these new AMD-based gaming laptops from Dell and Alienware pack in the latest processors and graphics to power your gaming sessions. We are going to round up each laptop released today and what specifications you can expect from the variations.

Alienware m15 R7

Stated as being “Alienware’s most powerful 15-inch laptop,” the m15 R7 will feature a 15-inch screen with the resolution being either 1080p or 1440p with a variety of refresh rates; the 1080p versions will come running at either 165Hz or 360Hz while the single 1440p model will run at 240Hz. All panels will be compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus – you will also have 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut with the 1080p panels with the 1440p panel having 99% coverage.

Image Credit: Alienware

When it comes to the aforementioned new AMD processors, you will choose from the Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6900HX. Both are 8-core, 16-thread CPUs with 20MB of cache with the primary difference being the max boost clock speed of 4.9GHz on the 6900HX and 4.7GHz on the 6800H. The graphics horsepower is brought by NVIDIA’s 30-series cards. Depending on which variation you get, you could get the 3050 Ti, 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.

This new laptop will also utilize DDR5 system memory. Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots can net you up to 64GB of memory with the lowest capacity offered to be a single 8GB DIMM. Storage is all PCIe NVMe M.2 based with some variations coming with two drives to get you up to 4TB (2x 2TB) of SSD storage. While not shipped in a RAID configuration, you can configure one should you want to. Dual drives will only be on models with an RTX 3060 or higher.

Now onto I/O. There is some variation in exact speeds and specs of I/O depending on what model you get. The Ethernet port can either be 1Gb/s (3050 Ti) or 2.5Gb/s (3060 and above) and the USB-C port supporting either USB4 (3060 and above) or USB 3.2 Gen 2 (3050 Ti). Otherwise, the models feature the same HDMI 2.1 output, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one with PowerShare), a global headset jack, and Power/DC In. The USB-C port on the laptop will support Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 on any model.

The MSRP for the base model of the Alienware m15 R7 AMD is $1,499.99.

Alienware m17 R5

Stated as being “the world’s most powerful 17-inch AMD advantage laptop,” the m17 R5 will feature a 17-inch screen with the resolution being either 1080p or 2160p with a variety of refresh rates. The 1080p versions will come running at either 165Hz or 360Hz while the single 2160p model will run at 120Hz. All 1080p panels will be compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus with the 2160p panel supporting AMD FreeSync Premium and AMD SmartAccess Graphics. You will also have 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut with the 1080p panels with the 2160p panel having 100% coverage of the Adobe color gamut.

Image Credit: Alienware

When it comes to the new AMD processors, you will choose from the Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 9 6900HX, or Ryzen 9 6980HX. All are 8-core, 16-thread CPUs with 20MB of cache with the primary difference being the max boost clock speed of 4.9GHz on the 6900HX, 4.7GHz on the 6800H, and 5.0GHz on the 6980X. The graphics horsepower is brought by NVIDIA’s 30-series cards and a couple of AMD Radeon options. Depending on which variation you get, you could get the 3050 Ti, 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti when it comes to RTX cards. Otherwise, you can choose from either the RX6700M or RX6850M.

When it comes to the system memory and storage information, it is the same as the m15 R7 listed above, click here to jump to that section. I/O is a similar story with one notable difference. In the model that supports USB4, do know that support for it will come in Summer 2022. To learn more about the I/O you can expect to see in the m17 R5, click here to jump to that section.

The MSRP of the base model of the Alienware m17 R5 AMD is $1,599.99.

Dell G15 (5525)

The display of the Dell G15 (5525) can either be a 1080p WVA panel running at either 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rates. The 1080p 165Hz panel has 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut as well. The single 1440p WVA panel option runs at a 240Hz refresh rate and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Image Credit: Dell

You will be able to choose from either a Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core, Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core, or Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core processor. When it comes to graphics, the selection available will be the 3050, 3050 Ti, 3060, and 3070 Ti. System memory will be running DDR5 DIMMs with options between 8-16GB. Expand up to 32GB with additional memory later on. You will also be able to get up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs in the G15.

The RTX 3050/3050 Ti models will have 3x SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1x USB Type-C Gen 3.2 DisplayPort Alt-Mode, headphone/mic combo jack, and 1Gb Ethernet. Every other model will have the same I/O listed here except for 2.5Gb Ethernet instead.

The MSRP of the base model for the Dell G15 (5525) is $899.99.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14

This is more of an upgrade of the existing Aurora models compared to the new releases talked about above. You will be able to get up to AMD Ryzen 9 processors and the all-new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with AMD’s new 3D cache technology to be the centerpiece of the Aurora. Now get up to an NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card or an AMD Radeon RX 6900XT. Unlike the laptops above, you will be using DDR4 memory here up to 128GB at 3600MHz; you can also get up to 4TB of total PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage with one 2TB boot drive and one 2TB storage drive. Get 2.5G Ethernet standard on the new custom motherboard and optional Wi-Fi 6 2×2 WLAN with Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Image Credit: Alienware

The MSRP for the base model of the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 is $1,349.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

It is always great to see products getting released with upgraded hardware, bringing them to the current generation. The G15 (5525) looks like a great starter gaming laptop at the price point, while also being a good deal for current generation hardware.

