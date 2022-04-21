Enjoy a $30 spring discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at $100

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer comes within $1 of the best price this year and is $15 below our previous mention. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Whether you’re looking to automate your cooling with inconsistent spring weather or just save some cash off your electric bill, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying comfortable the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $45 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule until things start to warm up.

Joining the trio of Google smart cameras we just saw go on sale this morning, today’s deal now enters alongside the ongoing Google Nest Learning Thermostat discount. Delivering the first price cut of the year, several retailers are offering up the higher-end climate controller at $199. That’s a notable $50 savings for those who want something a bit more premium than the thermostat discounted above.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!