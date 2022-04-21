Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch packs a solar-powered always-on display at $170 off

Amazon currently offers the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch for $629.99 shipped. Down from $800, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $170 off while beating our previous mention by $50. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since January. Delivering one of the more rugged fitness tracking solutions on the market, the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar steps up with an even more capable feature set than you’ll find from the competition. Its more rugged and water-resistant casing houses a 1.3-inch always-on display and all of the usual workout tracking tech. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there’s integrated topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a more affordable price point for bringing Garmin’s signature fitness tracking tech to your wrist, its Instinct Solar is worth a look. Stepping in at the $350 price point, this one still packs a solar-powered design but won’t deliver the color display or other higher-end features.

Since releasing both of the aforementioned smartwatches, Garmin has gone back to the drawing board in order to deliver a second-generation of its sun-powered wearables. Debuting just last onth, the new Instinct 2 Solar Smartwatch improves upon the ability to leave behind the charger. While the discounted options today can get a boost from the sun, this new iteration can be powered indefinitely through solar. Get a better idea of the experience in our launch coverage.

Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch features:

Harness the power of the sun with the smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch. Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes, this smart Watch can stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks. Track new activities, including indoor climbing and surfing plus new metrics for mountain biking.

