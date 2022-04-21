Gerber’s Pry Multi-tool with lifetime warranty hits its best price ever on Amazon at $34.50

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multi-tool for $34.69 shipped. Regularly $42.50, we have seen go for as much as $44.50 this year and up closer to $50 before that with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Ready for your EDC and outdoor adventures for many seasons to come, this one ships with a limited lifetime warranty. The Lockdown Pry delivers functionality you don’t always see on typical multi-tool devices like this as well, including the pry bar, small flat driver, nail puller, large flat driver, bottle opener, 2.5-inch plain edge blade, chisel edge, coarse and fine file, and an exchangeable plain edge blade. More details below.

The popular Gerber Gear Dime Mini Multi-tool makes for a notable alternative at $25 shipped. It’s not quite as capable overall, but it is also a smaller option that can fit on your keychain while still delivering a host of handy tools: Needle nose spring-loaded pliers, wire cutter, fine edge blade, retail package opener, scissors, medium flat driver, crosshead driver, bottle opener, tweezers, and a file.

For something even more compact, take a look at the ongoing price drop on the mini Nite Ize DoohicKey Tool. This tiny tool packs in a few convenient features in a keychain-ready design at under $4 Prime shipped including a screwdriver head, scoring point, serrated edge, and a bottle opener in an “airport-friendly” design. Take a closer look in our deal coverage alongside Bellroy’s new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo for your EDC.

Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multi-tool features:

If It Takes Up Space In Your Pocket It Better Do More Then Cut. The Lockdown Pry Has The Ideal Edc Formula: Low Profile, Modern Aesthetics, And A Curated Mix Of Purposeful Tools. Whatever Gets Thrown At You, Now You Are A Pocket Away From Solving It With A Cast Pry Bar, Replaceable #11 Blade, Fine Edge Blade, Scissors, And A File With Chisel Edge. A Bottle Opener Is Included For Those End-Of-The-Work Week Drinks.

