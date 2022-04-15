Attach the mini Nite Ize DoohicKey Tool to your EDC at under $4 today (Matching Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToolsNite Ize
25% off $4

Amazon is now offering the Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey Key Tool for $3.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $5 and recently going for as much as $6, this is 25% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have seen it go for directly from Amazon. Featuring black stainless steel construction and measuring just under 3 inches, this is a notable little multi-tool to slide onto your keychain. Carabiner-style clip included, it houses four tools including a screwdriver head, scoring point, serrated edge, and a trusty bottle opener, all in an “airport-friendly” design. More details below. 

The only comparable multi-tools we can find on Amazon for less either come from far less notable brands or just can’t keep up with the Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey in the construction and functionality departments. If you’re looking for a small little handy EDC addition to slide on to your keychain, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration at the price of a single overpriced latte. 

More ongoing pocket knife and multi-tool deals:

Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey features:

A multi tool is only as useful as it is accessible, and what’s more accessible than your key chain? Weighing in at just one ounce, the durable stainless steel DoohicKey ClipKey is pound-for-pound the most useful thing to carry on your everyday key chain. This mini multi tool clips easily to your key chain, backpack, or anywhere else handy, and offers problem-solving all day with its screwdriver head, scoring point, serrated edge, and of course, bottle opener. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Nite Ize

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Gerber’s adventure-ready Armbar Multi-tool just h...
Magazine Easter sale up to 95% off: Sports Illustrated ...
This PS5 vertical stand charges your controllers and ke...
Segway’s new Ninebot speaker brings genuine engine no...
Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big scr...
Tested: Moment’s MagSafe Mobile Filmmaker Cage i...
Android app deals of the day: Dr. Seuss Lorax, DISTRAIN...
Jordan’s Favorite Friday deals: SoloCast, Quest 2...
Load more...
Show More Comments