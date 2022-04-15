Attach the mini Nite Ize DoohicKey Tool to your EDC at under $4 today (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey Key Tool for $3.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $5 and recently going for as much as $6, this is 25% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have seen it go for directly from Amazon. Featuring black stainless steel construction and measuring just under 3 inches, this is a notable little multi-tool to slide onto your keychain. Carabiner-style clip included, it houses four tools including a screwdriver head, scoring point, serrated edge, and a trusty bottle opener, all in an “airport-friendly” design. More details below.

The only comparable multi-tools we can find on Amazon for less either come from far less notable brands or just can’t keep up with the Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey in the construction and functionality departments. If you’re looking for a small little handy EDC addition to slide on to your keychain, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration at the price of a single overpriced latte.

Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey features:

A multi tool is only as useful as it is accessible, and what’s more accessible than your key chain? Weighing in at just one ounce, the durable stainless steel DoohicKey ClipKey is pound-for-pound the most useful thing to carry on your everyday key chain. This mini multi tool clips easily to your key chain, backpack, or anywhere else handy, and offers problem-solving all day with its screwdriver head, scoring point, serrated edge, and of course, bottle opener.

