Spring discounts arrive on Google’s latest Nest devices: Hub Max at $179, more from $65

Wrapping up all of the other Google Nest discounts we saw today, Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Hub Max for $179 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer is not only $10 below our previous mention from back in January and marks the second-best price of the year. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review and you can head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can make out for less cash by upgrading your Google Assistant setup with the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen instead. This offering drops down to a 7-inch screen and ditches some of the higher-end features noted above at the $64.99 price point via Adorama and B&H. Though it does arrive with the new addition of Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight and is now at the second-best price to date of 35% off.

Last up, we’re tracking the first Google Nest Audio Speaker discount of the year, too. Now sitting at $79.99 via Adorama and B&H, you’re looking at a new 2022 low of $20 off. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

