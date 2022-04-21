Game in 7.1 surround sound with HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S PC headset at new low of $64

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset for $63.89 shipped. Normally listed at around $105, this 39% discount marks a new all-time low for this headset, beating our previous mention by about $2. One of the standout features of the Cloud Alpha S gaming headset is the support for virtual 7.1 surround sound and the ability to connect it with either a 3.5mm headset jack or over USB. Adjust to three different levels of bass with convenient sliders on the earcups as well. The in-line audio controls allow you to mix the balance of the game and chat audio. Both the audio cable and microphone can be detached when traveling. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and are willing to miss out on virtual surround sound, check out the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $35. The Cloud Stinger is designed to be compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and mobile devices. If it has a 3.5mm headset port, the Cloud Stinger will probably work. The microphone on this headset, while not removable, can be swiveled up to mute while not in use. Control volume using earcup controls as well.

Keeping the train rolling on headset deals is the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox|PC at $120. This is a new all-time low for this headset that seamlessly connects to your Xbox or your PC with Xbox Wireless. The headset also features surround sound support. HyperX’s Alloy Origins full-sized mechanical gaming keyboard has also reached a new low at $75. Running the HyperX Red switches, your keypresses won’t be missed in Game Mode with 100% anti-ghosting and N-Key rollover.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gamign Headset features:

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S builds upon the groundbreaking Cloud Alpha and features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound With the included audio control mixer you can activate the surround sound and adjust the game audio and chat balance without having to go into any menus Bass adjustment sliders have been added to the ear cups so you can personalize your audio The Cloud Alpha S still features the dual-chamber driver system which reduces distortion and provides clearer sound as well as signature HyperX comfort afforded by the memory foam ear cushions which have been upgraded with extra breathable leatherette.

