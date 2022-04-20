Get 20-hour battery life with the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless headset at $120

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox at $119.95 shipped. Normally listed for $150, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked and is the second discount for this headset. You will be able to hear your enemies coming from any direction with support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. The 50mm drivers are paired with a second-generation flip-to-mute microphone that is larger and has a higher sensitivity to improve chat clarity. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset is compatible with Xbox, Switch, and PCs with Xbox Wireless. Get up to 20 hours of battery life with this headset for those long gaming sessions. Connect to your phone over Bluetooth for listening to music while not gaming as well. Check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to save some cash and are fine with a wired headset, check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. This headset can be used across practically any platform given a 3.5mm headset port. The microphone present here can be retracted into the left earcup to stay out of the way while not being used. In-line audio controls give you access to a microphone mute toggle and volume adjustment. The standard Razer green is the lowest-priced option with other colorways varying in cost up to $71.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Sony XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds at $248. This is a rare discount to the second-best price to date with $30 in savings. Right now you can also save on ASUS ROG wired gaming mice from $45. The ROG Keris Ultra Lightweight Mouse is on sale for $45 with the ROG Gladius III Mouse seeing a drop to $50.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Headset features:

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 premium wireless gaming headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S features Bluetooth, and major enhancements to comfort, durability, battery life and audio performance.

A larger, high-sensitivity, high performance mic improves chat clarity and conceals cleanly into the headset when muted. Mic monitoring also allows you to hear your own voice while you chat so you’re aware of your own volume.

At the press of a button, customize the way your game sounds with four signature Turtle Beach audio presets

