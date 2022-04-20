HyperX’s Alloy Origins full-sized mechanical keyboard with full aluminum body reaches $75

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Full-Sized Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Red switches for $74.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $110, this 32% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this keyboard. A full-sized keyboard means it has a number pad spaced out from the rest of the keyboard by the arrow keys and navigation/editing keys (I.e. Inset, End, Home, etc.). These will take up the most space on your desk but depending on what your job is, you may benefit from having these dedicated keys. The HyperX Red switches are linear, which means they actuate the fastest and have no tactile bump indicating a keystroke. The aircraft-grade aluminum body means this is one sturdy keyboard. Keep reading for more.

Activate game mode on this keyboard to get 100% anti-ghosting and N-Key rollover so every keypress is read. Using the HyperX NGENUITY software, you will have the ability to customize the per-key RGB backlighting and set up macros. Up to three memory profiles can be stored onboard and switched with a single keypress. The adjustable keyboard angles (3-, 7-, or 11-degrees) allow you to move the keyboard into a typing position that is most comfortable for you.

HyperX Alloy Origins Full-Sized Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins is a compact, sturdy keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy. Alloy Origins is built with a full aluminum body so it stays rigid and stable when keystrokes are flying, and also features keyboard feet that let you choose from three different tilt levels. Its sleek, compact design frees up space for mouse movement, and it also features a detachable USB Type-C cable for supreme portability.

