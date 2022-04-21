Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air sees rare Amazon discount at $70 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $929 shipped. Also available at B&H. While you would normally pay $999, Apple’s entry-level M1 machine has been sold out for much of the year. So not only does this discount amount to a rare chance to save, but also a $70 savings while marking the best we’ve seen since back in January.

Lately all of the M1 Mac deals have been focusing on the more prosumer side of Apple stable, with this MacBook Air offer finally delivering a chance to save on its entry-level M1 experience. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

Elsewhere in the current stable of Macs, this week also started off with a chance to score Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro at one of the best prices yet. Currently sitting at within $1 of the all-time low, the latest that Apple Silicon has to offer is now $249 off with its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display in tow.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

