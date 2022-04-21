Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ robot vac with 3D LiDAR object recognition falls to new low of $599 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $699.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $1,299, and recently going on sale for $900, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This premium vacuum offers quite a few enhancements over traditional robotic cleaning companions. It most notably features full object recognition thanks to its 3D cameras and LiDAR sensors to identify objects, meaning you won’t have to pick up before it gets to cleaning. The LiDAR sensors also allow it to make a map of your home so it knows where to clean and what it’s already done. On top of that, there’s a front camera that you can monitor to know what’s going on with the vacuum at any given time. Plus, the 5-layer HEPA filtration system is said to capture up to 99.99% of dust. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Wyze Robot Vacuum instead. I’ve had the Wyze Robot Vacuum for a while now and it’s a great household cleaning companion. Coming in at $299 once you clip the on-page coupon, it even leverages LiDAR mapping to create a floor plan of your home for cleaning. Just know that it doesn’t have object recognition or auto emptying like today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that Shark’s IQ Robot Vac with 45-day self-empty base is currently on sale for $450. This comes in at $100 off its normal going rate and helps you to clean for over a month before it’s time to empty the base station.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum features:

The new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Clean Station had LiDAR sensors, a 3D Camera, and advanced AI Object Recognition technology, which identifies and avoids objects in your home. It adjusts to multiple floor surfaces, such as hard wood and carpet, for an optimized clean. Monitor your home through a live video stream to your mobile phone with Jet Live Home Monitoring, and use the no-touch, hygienic Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin. Comprehensive 5-layer HEPA filtration system traps up to 99.99% of dust.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!