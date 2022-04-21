Amazon now offers $100 off Shark’s IQ Robot Vac with 45-day Self-Empty Base at $450, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsShark
$100 off $450

Amazon is now offering the Shark AV1002AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $550 and sometimes as much as $600, this is $100 off the going rate, $30 under our previous mention, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. The smart Wi-Fi enabled model works alongside your Alexa/Assistant gear for voice control as well as offering up total home mapping, room selection, scheduling, and more. Shark says this is a great option for pet owners and ships it with its XL self-empty base that automatically collects debris from the vacuuming unit for up to 45 days for a truly autonomous cleaning solution. It also “methodically cleans row by row and then navigates room to room for complete home coverage.” Head below for more details. 

If the higher-end Shark solution with the auto-empty base is a bit overkill for your needs, take a look at the Anker RoboVac G20. This one delivers smartphone control as well as voice command support in a $280 package that is now marked down to $199.99 shipped with the on-page coupon at Amazon. Plus you’ll find even more Anker models on sale below:

Amazon is also running a notable spring sale on the iRobot lineup of robotic cleaners. You’ll find all of the options ranging from its more affordable $180 model right up to the flagship cleaners organized for you in our previous roundup

Shark AV1002AE IQ Robot Vacuum features:

  • FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO 45 DAYS: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris.
  • NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans – no more hair wrap.
  • FASTER MAPPING: Faster mapping speed for a quicker total home map compared to the previous model (RV1001AE).
  • BETTER CARPET CLEANING: Improved carpet cleaning performance compared to the previous model (RV1001AE).
  • PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleaning or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Shark

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Shark’s voice-controlled smart ION Robot Vac now ...
Roborock’s new S7 MaxV robotic vacuums take the dirty...
Save $46 on the SimpliSafe 8 Piece Home Security Set
Trifo’s latest robotic vacuums feature onboard ca...
Amazon all-time low hits NutriChef’s iced drink-r...
Save 22% on the Meross Smart Table Lamp at new low
Enjoy a $30 spring discount on Google’s latest Ne...
Add voice control to any outlet with rare price drop on...
Load more...
Show More Comments