Spigen Mag Fit car mount iPhone 12/13 holder and USB-C charger hit Amazon low at $26

The official Spigen Amazon store is now offering its Mag Fit Phone Holder Car Mount for $25.99 shipped. Regularly $30, this one has gone for as much as $33 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a car air vent mount designed to be used with the official MagSafe charging puck and iPhone 12/13 models. It ships with the Spigen 45W Dual Port USB-C Car Charger that delivers power to the mount and one additional device, is compatible with all MagSafe-ready cases, and provides a “low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing.” More details below.

If you already have a USB-C car charger, you can land the holder above for under $18 Prime shipped right now on Amazon. Just keep in mind it cannot deliver power to your iPhone without one (this Nulaxy model is currently on sale for $13.50) and once again requires the Apple MagSafe charging puck to do so.

For a more all-in-one solution, check out this deal on iOttie’s premium Velox car mount. Now marked down to $42.50 at Amazon, this is one of the nicer solutions on the market with a 7.5W output, MagSafe support, and a silicone exterior. Get a closer look in our deal coverage and Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Spigen Mag Fit Car Vent Phone Holder features:

Low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing

*When using a Case, Use only with Mag safe Compatible Cases

Easy installation with removable and residue free tape (extra tape included)

*Recommend to use with iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, 12, 12 pro ,12 mini (Not recommend to use with iPhone 12 Pro Max)

Only Compatible with Official Mag Safe Charger

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!