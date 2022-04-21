Spigen Mag Fit car mount iPhone 12/13 holder and USB-C charger hit Amazon low at $26

The official Spigen Amazon store is now offering its Mag Fit Phone Holder Car Mount for $25.99 shipped. Regularly $30, this one has gone for as much as $33 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a car air vent mount designed to be used with the official MagSafe charging puck and iPhone 12/13 models. It ships with the Spigen 45W Dual Port USB-C Car Charger that delivers power to the mount and one additional device, is compatible with all MagSafe-ready cases, and provides a “low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing.” More details below.
If you already have a USB-C car charger, you can land the holder above for under $18 Prime shipped right now on Amazon. Just keep in mind it cannot deliver power to your iPhone without one (this Nulaxy model is currently on sale for $13.50) and once again requires the Apple MagSafe charging puck to do so.
For a more all-in-one solution, check out this deal on iOttie’s premium Velox car mount. Now marked down to $42.50 at Amazon, this is one of the nicer solutions on the market with a 7.5W output, MagSafe support, and a silicone exterior. Get a closer look in our deal coverage and Tested with 9to5Toys review.
Spigen Mag Fit Car Vent Phone Holder features:
- Low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing
- *When using a Case, Use only with Mag safe Compatible Cases
- Easy installation with removable and residue free tape (extra tape included)
- *Recommend to use with iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, 12, 12 pro ,12 mini (Not recommend to use with iPhone 12 Pro Max)
- Only Compatible with Official Mag Safe Charger
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
