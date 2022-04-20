Smartphone Accessories: Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter/Charger $13.50, more

Nulaxy Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter and Charger for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $17, today’s deal saves you 20% from its list price rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year. Designed to be an all-in-one solution for your in-car smartphone experience, this charger not only powers your device but also pairs over Bluetooth to transmit audio to the vehicle’s speakers over FM radio. That’s right, you can stream music or take calls on your car’s speakers without having to upgrade the radio with this device. The Bluetooth pairing streams audio and more over a local FM radio station that it creates, which makes it a simple and much-needed upgrade for spring road trips. Plus, it has a QuickCharge 3.0 port as well as a normal 1A USB-A port to keep devices charged while traveling.
Possibly the latest, fastest and most efficient USB charging technology in the world. Up to 4X faster than standard chargers, it is able to charge compatible devices to 80% within 35 minutes.
You can stream music on your car stereo via Bluetooth/ USB Flash Drive (≤32GB) / microSD Card (≤32GB). Advanced noise reduction technology will ensure quality, crystal clear sound. Note: WMA MP3 WAV APE FLAC music formats in USB flash drive or microSD card are supported.
Nulaxy technology provides a stable connection and echo-cancellation can reduce background noises for better hands-free calls, so you can answer phone calls with a press of the button.
