Wemo’s all-new HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread sees very first discount to $23

Amazon now offers the new Wemo Smart Plug with Thread for $22.90 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also lock-in free delivery. Normally fetching $25, this is delivering the very first price cut on the all-new release. Upgrading Wemo’s existing and already popular smart plug with Thread support, the new version delivers HomeKit support out of the box. On top of being able to bark commands at Siri to turn lights on or off, this smart plug being outfitted with Thread and Bluetooth means that it is future-proof thanks to support for the upcoming Matter smart home platform. Everything is packed into a single outlet design that won’t hog the entire receptacle with its miniature form-factor. Dive into our launch coverage for the full scoop and then head below for more.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Wemo Mini offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Those who want to bring some of the Siri smarts to an outdoor light or fixture can also currently score an all-time low on another one of the latest Wemo releases. Right now at Amazon, its dual outlet outdoor smart plug is sitting at $20 following quite the notable 50% price cut.

Wemo Smart Plug with Thread features:

Wemo Smart Plug connects to Apple HomeKit and allows control of lamps, fans, and other appliances—nearly anything that plugs into a standard wall outlet—right from iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri. Schedules and Automations can be setup in the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad or Mac. This smart plug supports Thread and Bluetooth with no subscription, Wemo account setup, or Wemo app required. 

