AirPods Pro see 1-day refurbished discount to $140 (Orig. $249), AirPods 3 hit $120

Today only, Woot offers the Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for $139.99 in Grade A refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the original $249 price tag, you’re looking at the best discount of the year. You can also score a new condition pair of the MagSafe version at Amazon for $174, matching the 2022 low. In either case, you’re looking at Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds that live up to the AirPods Pro naming scheme. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s a best-in-class transparency mode as well as Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. The new listing also throws in support for MagSafe charging on top of the Qi and Lightning options. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Woot is keeping the Grade A refurbished savings going by carrying over the discount to Apple’s AirPods 3 at $119.99. This is down from the original $179 price tag and marking the best discount yet in any condition. Those who want a new model can score a pair at Amazon for $149.99.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, there are already a slew of notable discounts and it is only Wednesday. Ranging from the latest M1 Pro MacBooks at some of the lowest prices to date to deeper clearance-level discounts on iPad Air 4 and more, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

